US airport websites hacked after call from pro-Russian hackers

The websites of several major US airports were briefly taken down on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group called for them to be hacked. They were victims of a denial of service attack, which involves targeting a computer system by flooding it with messages or connection requests. Several airports have been targeted, including those in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York.

They were targeted after the pro-Russian hacker group known as “Killnet” published a list of their websites and encouraged its followers to attack them.

No disruption to the operation of the airports has been reported, the operation having only affected the web interface dedicated to the public, which usually displays information on flights and services.

Killnet claimed responsibility for cyberattacks carried out last week on several official US government websites.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) did not immediately wish to comment on this cyberattack.