Belgium shifts military strategy: new base in Ursel, Koksijde expansion, and defense upgrades

Belgium’s Defense Ministry has officially chosen Ursel, near Aalter, Belgium as the location for its new military base, abandoning earlier plans to construct the facility in Geraardsbergen. The decision follows difficulties in acquiring land in Geraardsbergen due to local opposition.

Ursel had always been the military’s preferred site, as it already hosts defense-owned land and a small airfield. This strategic advantage has led the current government to prioritize Ursel for the “Northern Future Quarter” project, with Aalter’s mayor and former Defense Minister Pieter De Crem backing the initiative.

Both the Belgian army and Belgian Air Force have expressed interest in utilizing the new base. The army argues that Ursel’s open space and green surroundings are ideal for accommodating new armored vehicles, while the air force sees potential in the existing runway for aviation operations. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry has reversed its previous plan to shut down the Koksijde airbase. Instead, the site will be expanded, including the construction of military housing to attract personnel. The NH90 search-and-rescue helicopters will remain in Koksijde, and the army will also establish a presence there.