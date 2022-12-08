UK Border Force strike could disrupt holiday season

A call for a strike by Border Force officers is raising fears of disruption at British airports for the holiday season.

Border Force officers at several British airports are called to strike over the holiday season, suggesting major disruptions, particularly at London Heathrow and Gatwick, the UK Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) announced on Wednesday, December 7th.

Members of the PCS union “who work as line workers are called to strike” around Christmas and New Year’s Day to demand, among other things, a 10% pay rise, said the union’s general secretary, Mark Serwotka at a press conference, announcing “serious” disruptions.

This concerns the London airports of Heathrow and Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow, as well as the port of Newhaven. The call to strike extends from December 23 to 26 and from December 28 to 31.

The government has already made it known that it plans to use the army in the event of a strike by the Border Force. During the weekly question time in Parliament, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised “tough new laws” to tackle the consequences of the strikes.