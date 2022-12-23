UK Border Force starts eight-day strike along airports in the United Kingdom

Passengers traveling through airports in the United Kingdom may expect longer wait times at passport control between 23 and 31 December due to a strike of the UK Border Force. The border police demands a 10% pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.

London Heathrow reports that thanks to the deployment of military staff, the checks went without delay on Friday morning and that no flights were cancelled.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline before they travel and allow extra time to complete their onward journey.

“Most passengers will be unaffected by the strikes, including all departing passengers or those arriving from other UK airports, the Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands,” London Gatwick airport wrote.