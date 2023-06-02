Flibco.com launches bus connection between Turin’s airport and city centre

Flibco.com is launching a new service that will connect the centre of Turin to the city’s airport. This follows the success of their first link between Turin and Milan Malpensa Airport.

The new service offers a direct airport shuttle with no intermediate stops and a travel time of just 25 minutes. The service will run from 03:30 until midnight, with a bus every half hour.

Tickets are competitively priced, starting from EUR 6.99 for a one-way trip and EUR 9.98 for a return. They can be purchased online, through the app, at the airport desk, or on board the shuttle bus. The buses are modern and comfortable, equipped with amenities such as free Wi-Fi, USB sockets, and ample space for luggage. Stops are conveniently located in the city centre and near the airport’s arrivals exit.

Flibco.com plans to invest €6,000,000 over the next three years to develop and manage this service, creating at least 30 new jobs. The company aims to expand its network of connections to Caselle airport, with future links to other cities in Piedmont and Val D’Aosta being considered. The new service not only offers a convenient travel option but also contributes to reducing road traffic and promoting environmentally friendly and cost-effective air transport.