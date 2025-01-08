Toronto Pearson welcomes record eight new airlines in 2024

Toronto Pearson International Airport achieved a significant milestone in 2024, adding eight new airlines—more than any other large North American airport. This expansion reinforces Pearson’s status as the region’s best-connected airport for international travel, with 54 airlines now serving over 180 global destinations.

New Airlines and Routes in 2024

Sun Country (April): Twice-weekly flights to Minneapolis, catering to 100,000 annual travellers.

ITA Airways (May): Daily summer flights to Rome, marking ITA's first Canadian destination.

Swiss International Air Lines (May): Five weekly flights to Zurich during summer.

Alaska Airlines (May): Daily service to Seattle for 142,000 yearly passengers.

BermudAir (May): Three weekly flights to Bermuda.

Hainan Airlines (November): Weekly flights to Beijing, resuming after a hiatus.

Qatar Airways (December): Three weekly flights to Doha, connecting passengers to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Royal Air Maroc (December): Three weekly flights to Casablanca, serving over 200,000 annual passengers.

2024 Achievements

Addition of 36 new routes and nine new destinations.

Over eight million international seats added since 2022, outpacing other North American airports in connectivity growth.

Leadership Perspective

“Toronto Pearson’s expanding network brings increased connectivity and economic benefits to Canada,” said Deborah Flint, CEO of Toronto Pearson.

Recognised as North America’s top large airport for six of the past seven years, Pearson continues to drive innovation, connectivity, and choice for travelers.