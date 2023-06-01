Tokyo Narita Airport, Japan increases service fee as from September

As from September onward, passengers taking off from Tokyo Narita Airport, Japan on international flights will have to pay an additional surcharge. Currently, adult passengers pay 19 USD each for facility and security service fees. Comes an additional increase by 13% to cover rising energy and labor costs.

The charges will also apply for transit passengers and for passengers travelling with low-cost airlines. It’s the first time that the fees have been raised but the airport authorities are no longer able to offset rising costs with efficient cost saving measures.