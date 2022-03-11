Zurich airport key traffic figures February 2022: 48% of 2019 level

In February, the number of local passengers was 726,947. Transfer passengers amounted to 26%, equal to 250,900 passengers.

Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 145% to 11,566 takeoffs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 59% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 111 (+37% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 67% (+22 percentage points vs. previous year).

A total of 35,324 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of February. This led to an increase in freight volume of 24% compared to last year. Compared to February 2019, freight volume decreased by 3%.

10 March 2022