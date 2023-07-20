Terminal 2 of Tokyo Haneda Airport reopens after a three-year Covid-related closure

Haneda Airport’s Terminal 2 in Tokyo has reopened to international flights after being closed for over three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The operations are currently limited to a specific timeframe, between 05:00 and 13:30. All Nippon Airways Co (ANA) is utilising the terminal for outbound flights to London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Taipei.

ANA President Shinichi Inoue expressed his satisfaction with the resumption of operations, attributing it to the recovery in demand for international flights as the world moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Terminal 2, which was initially intended for domestic flights, was converted to handle international traffic due to increased inbound tourism and overseas travel demand from Japan’s residents. However, just two weeks after its opening on March 29, 2020, the terminal had to be closed due to the sharp decline in global travel caused by the pandemic.

Currently, ANA plans to use both Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 for its international flights, with Japan Airlines Co continuing to operate domestic flights from Terminal 1 and international flights from Terminal 3.

The reopening of Terminal 2 comes as Japan’s visitor numbers are gradually recovering following the removal of coronavirus-related border control measures. During the terminal’s closure, it was used as a filming location for dramas and commercials, and it also hosted a parkour competition, showcasing the urban sport in a unique setting.