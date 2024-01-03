Japan jet crash investigation: Coast Guard plane entered Haneda Airport runway without clearance

A tragic collision occurred at Tokyo’s Haneda airport involving a Japan Airlines A350-900 passenger jet and a Coast Guard aircraft. Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau revealed that the passenger plane had landing clearance, while the smaller Coast Guard DHC-8-300 plane wasn’t authorised for takeoff. Despite the Coast Guard plane being instructed to taxi to a holding point, transcripts indicate no permission was granted for its takeoff.

The crash resulted in five fatalities on the Coast Guard plane, but all 379 passengers and crew of the Japan Airlines Airbus were safely evacuated before the aircraft caught fire. Investigations have begun, focusing on potential professional negligence.

While inspecting the charred wreckage and runway for clues, authorities reopened three of the airport’s four runways. Experts praised the crew’s swift actions in averting a more catastrophic outcome.

Eyewitnesses recounted harrowing experiences, highlighting the suddenness of the blaze and passengers’ urgent evacuation amid flames. Government officials pledged a thorough investigation into the incident, marking Japan’s first serious commercial aviation accident in decades.

Amid concerns of possible human error, Airbus committed specialists to aid the investigation, joined by British investigators responsible for the plane’s Rolls Royce engines.

The tragic incident occurred as the Coast Guard plane was en route to aid earthquake-affected regions, drawing praise for its crew’s dedication. This collision has reignited concerns about runway safety in the aviation industry, prompting scrutiny of potential negligence.