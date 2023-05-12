The new airports of Greenland will be top notch

New airports: Agreement reached on check-in and baggage handling equipment

Kalaallit Airports (KAIR) has recently signed a contract with Canadian company Embross for the delivery of self-service kiosks for passenger check-in and self-service bag drop, among other equipment.

Embross will also supply eGates for document control at the security area. The contract includes provisions for the delivery, installation, and operation of the equipment at all three new airports.

According to KAIR’s press release, Aviaaja Karlshøj Knudsen, Project Director at Kalaallit Airports, expressed satisfaction with the agreement, stating that they will receive state-of-the-art, high-quality equipment that will enhance the customer experience in the airports by making it better, faster, and more efficient. Embross is considered a strong partner with extensive experience in this field, and they are looking forward to the collaboration.

The new equipment will bring the automation of check-in and baggage handling at the new airports to the same level as at airports like Stockholm Arlanda and Copenhagen. KAIR emphasised that there will still be traditional check-in counters with personnel as a supplementary service.

The agreement also introduces RFID technology for reading information on baggage tags. This technology will enable more efficient baggage handling than the current methods.

According to the plan, the new airports in Nuuk and Ilulissat are expected to open in autumn 2024, while Qaqortoq is projected to be completed in autumn 2025.