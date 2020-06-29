Teruel Airport gets authorisation to accommodate commercial traffic

The General Directorate of Transport of the Government of Aragon, the Spanish airport operator AESA and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation issued a new authorisation to Teruel Airport.

Centrally located in Spain, Teruel Airport (TEV/LETL) already has the authorisation to receive passenger flights of up to 19 people. From the General Directorate of Transport, the existing authorisation for air traffic was modified to accommodate this type of commercial passenger traffic flights, without the provision of AFIS services.

The Minister of Territory Vertebration, Mobility and Housing, José Luis Soro, highlighted that with this new service we continue to advance in the growth of Teruel Airport. “We opened the commercial activity of the airport to the arrival of aircraft with passengers in a discretionary manner and to the use of the facilities for air taxis. At this moment the Airport can be used for executive flights“.

Soro explained that “the last necessary step was the mandatory report from the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda that we already have at the moment.”

The general director of Teruel Airport, Alejandro Ibrahim, explained that in March 2019 “we started with the procedures to get to this moment. We also have favourable reports from the State Aviation Safety Agency and we have been adapting Teruel Airport to the needs“. Some of these measures are the placement of a metal detector arch, an X-ray inspection equipment for luggage or an explosives and drugs trace detection equipment In addition, the triple safety and sanitary control measure for passenger use: remote infrared temperature measurement, visual inspection and the location form, known as the Passenger Location Card (PLC).

Teruel Airport is managed through the Consortium formed by the Government of Aragon and the Teruel City Council.

Currently, Teruel Airport is mainly known as a European aircraft boneyard and storage place for aeroplanes grounded by the coronavirus crisis.

27 June 2020