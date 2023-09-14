Tarmac Aerosave celebrates 10 years of the Teruel site

TARMAC Aerosave, an aeronautical transition centre specialising in the storage, maintenance and recycling of aircraft, is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its Spanish site in Teruel. On this occasion, the group inaugurates the 3rd hangar at the Aragonese airport and confirms the growth objectives of the site. In 10 years, TARMAC Aerosave has welcomed 450 planes to Teruel and put more than 290 planes back into flight.

A day’s visit for customers and partners

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of its second site (Tarbes opened in 2007, Teruel in 2013, and Toulouse in 2017), TARMAC Aerosave organised a visit day and an evening in Teruel for its customers and partners, on September 14, 2023.

After a visit to the site and its activity areas – storage, maintenance, recycling – the new A380 double bay hangar was inaugurated in the presence of representatives of the government of Aragon and Emma Buj Sànchez, mayor of Teruel.

Alexandre Brun, president of TARMAC Aerosave and Pedro Saez, general manager of the Teruel site, thanked the government for its support. It was in fact on his initiative that this airport, reserved for transition activities since its origin, welcomed TARMAC Aerosave in 2013.

With 120 parking spaces, it has become the largest storage site in Europe, followed by the Tarbes site, headquarters of TARMAC Aerosave.

“We owe a large part of our results and growth to Teruel. Aerial photos of our car parks are known all over the world! I have seen on numerous occasions how Teruel allows you to immediately identify TARMAC Aerosave. Thank you to all our employees, our customers, our shareholders and our local supporters,” declared Alexandre Brun.

“Teruel indeed benefits from a reputation for excellence, due to the combined advantages of our surface areas, our tools and our processes; but also to the expertise of our technicians, mechanics and logisticians. I thank our 215 employees and look forward to the developments to come thanks to this new hangar,” added Pedro Saez.

New double-bay hangar

Ten years after the arrival of the very first plane in Teruel, a Martinair Boeing 747, the site has become a world reference for the storage, maintenance and return to service of large aircraft.

A 3rd hangar, with Airbus A380 capacity, was inaugurated on September 14, 2023, and will help meet the growing demand from customers, aircraft owners and airlines, attached to the site for its capacities and its weather conditions.

As part of this development, numerous recruitments are open for technician and mechanic positions. During the anniversary ceremony, the first ten employees recruited in 2013 were symbolically honoured.

From 2013 to 2023, TARMAC Aerosave welcomed 450 aircraft to Teruel (1,470 for the three sites) and put more than 290 aircraft back into flight (1,000 for the three sites).