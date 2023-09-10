Two incidents with Canary Islands flights over the weekend

Over the weekend, there were two noteworthy incidents involving flights to the Canary Islands.

Incident 1: Scotland-bound Flight Returns to Tenerife Sur

An easyJet flight destined for Edinburgh (EDI), Scotland, (U2 3212 operated by A320neo registered G-UZHN) experienced an unexpected turn of events shortly after taking off from Tenerife Sur Airport (TFS) in the Canary Islands. The official Twitter account of Air Traffic Controllers (@controladores) reported details of the operation.

The flight’s crew communicated a technical issue just 20 minutes into the journey, necessitating a return to Tenerife Sur Airport. Specifically, the crew stated the need for a fuel-burning wait and approach preparation. Consequently, air traffic controllers had to request another flight inbound from London to wait in the northern area of the island due to the possibility of a runway blockage, resulting in temporary departure halts.

After spending 20 minutes on the runway, AENA firefighters confirmed no technical problems, and the flight resumed its course to Scotland.

La tripulación del vuelo de Tenerife Sur a Edimburgo nos indica a los 20 minutos de vuelo que necesitan regresar al aeropuerto por un problema técnico. Requiere realizar una espera para quemar combustible y preparar la aproximación. Instruimos a otro tráfico de llegada a esperar… pic.twitter.com/2CDO4zRrv2 — ????Controladores Aéreos ???????? (@controladores) September 9, 2023

Incident 2: Disruptive Passenger Arrested at Canary Islands Airport

During the afternoon and evening of the previous Saturday, a disruptive passenger situation unfolded at Tenerife Sur Airport, which required the presence of law enforcement. The incident involved a Ryanair flight (FR963 operated by Boeing 737-800 reg. EI-EKM) arriving from Treviso (TSF), Italy, bound for Tenerife Sur (TFS).

The official Twitter account of Air Traffic Controllers (@controladores) provided insights into the situation, stating that the crew of the Treviso flight reported a disruptive passenger and requested police presence upon arrival. The flight’s route was adjusted as much as possible, and coordination with the airport was established as requested by the crew.

Following the resolution of the situation, the disruptive passenger was placed in police custody, and the necessary procedures were carried out.