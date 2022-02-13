Two heart attacks in two planes force air traffic to be reorganised in Tenerife

This Saturday, 12 February, two emergencies due to consecutive heart problems have forced air traffic controllers to coordinate and reorganise traffic at Tenerife South airport to allow them to land as soon as possible.

As indicated in a tweet on the Air Controllers account, one of the planes came from Denmark (Go2Sky flight CAT301 from Aarhus, Boeing 737-800 reg. OM-GTH) and the second was headed from Birmingham to Cape Verde (TUI Airways flight BY704, Boeing 787-8 reg. G-TUIB) , so a diversion had to be made and the landing process for both aircraft had to be cut as much as possible.

2 urgencias por problemas cardíacos consecutivas llegando a #Tenerife Sur. La primera (CAT301) procedente de Dinamarca y el segundo vuelo (TOM704) un desvío con destino Cabo Verde. Se recorta en lo posible y se coordina atención médica en tierra. #SafetyFirst #Trabajoenequipo pic.twitter.com/SJ3AfP40Rw — 😷Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) February 12, 2022

Regarding the flight to Cape Verde, eventually, the Canary Emergency Service (SUC) was able to recover the 75-year-old passenger who suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

As reported by 1-1-2 Canarias, Airport Coordination personnel alerted at 13:30 that a plane had been diverted to the island due to a health emergency involving one of the passengers.

El #SUC recupera de una parada cardiorrespiratoria al pasajero de un avión desviado al Aeropuerto Tenerife Sur https://t.co/5NE3HNed9D pic.twitter.com/SfTYkMLgJ2 — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) February 12, 2022

A sanitised ambulance went to the airport, whose staff verified that the man was in cardiorespiratory arrest, for which they began basic and advanced resuscitation manoeuvres, managing to reverse the arrest.

In this sense, given that the base of the SUC’s medicalised helicopter is located at the same airport, the health team was activated to collaborate with the ambulance personnel and transfer the man to the Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital, where he was admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Source: El Dia, Flightradar24