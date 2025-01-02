Tenerife South Airport temporarily inoperative due to blocked runway – Many diversions

On January 2, 2025, Tenerife South Airport faced disruptions after an executive plane blocked the runway, rendering it inoperative for over an hour. Operations 1*resumed around 19:30, but safety concerns led to numerous flight diversions and delays.

Key Impacts:

Flights were rerouted to Tenerife North, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura airports, with Tenerife North quickly becoming saturated.

Over 20 flights were diverted, causing significant congestion and delays across the region.

The blocked runway added strain to an already busy holiday travel period, highlighting longstanding concerns about overcrowding at Tenerife South.

Local business group CEST has criticised airport operator AENA, urging immediate action to improve services and manage high passenger volumes effectively.