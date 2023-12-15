14 Tenerife South airport workers arrested and 20 more investigated for stealing nearly 2 million euros from passengers’ suitcases

At Tenerife South Airport, 14 employees were arrested and 20 more were investigated for allegedly stealing nearly 2 million euros from passengers’ checked suitcases. The accused, workers of various companies at the airport, formed a criminal group involved in theft, money laundering, and damages.

They exploited their roles at the airport by tampering with suitcases in the plane’s holds, discreetly opening and puncturing zippers to steal items like jewellery, electronics, and cash. They strategically placed the suitcases to conceal their actions and prevent detection.

This organised group operated systematically, assigning specific roles for choosing flights, hiding stolen goods, selling them via jewellery stores or online, and sharing profits. The Civil Guard conducted searches, seizing stolen items such as watches, jewellery, phones, cash, and a high-end vehicle, valued at around 1.95 million euros.

The investigation involved probing lockers, homes, and vehicles of the accused workers. The Fiscal Investigation and Border Analysis Unit led the inquiry with support from the Citizen Security Unit and collaborated with aviation authorities, airport management, and airlines. The operation was overseen by the Granadilla de Abona Court of Instruction.