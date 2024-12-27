Yemen’s Huthi rebels claim missile strike on Tel Aviv Airport amid escalating conflict

Yemen’s Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for firing a missile at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and launching drones at Tel Aviv and a ship in the Arabian Sea on December 27. Israel’s military confirmed intercepting one missile before it reached Israeli territory but provided no immediate comment on the other claims.

This escalation follows Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa’s international airport and other rebel-held targets, which killed four people and injured around 20, including a crew member of a WHO flight grounded at the airport with its chief onboard.

The Huthis framed their actions as a response to Israel’s “aggression” and reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian cause.