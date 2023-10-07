Sirens and explosions in Tel Aviv prompt airport security measures

Bart Noëth
In the evening of 7 October, sirens above Tel Aviv wailed followed by the sound of multiple explosions. Passengers either arriving or on the verge of departing found themselves caught in the midst of escalating tensions. Passengers and airport staffers were instructed to assume a ducked position on the ground. 

A social media account on X (formerly Twitter) contributed to the unfolding narrative by sharing a video clip (see below) capturing the unsettling sight of rocket launches. The footage captured the intensity of the situation, underlining the gravity of the moment and the potential threat faced by those in the vicinity.

Amidst the chaos, passengers experienced a heightened sense of fear and uncertainty. To provide clarity in a moment of distress, a journalist present at the scene stepped forward to explain the unfolding events.

