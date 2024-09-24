More airlines (including Brussels Airlines) suspend Israel flights amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon

Wizz Air, British Airways, and Azerbaijan Airlines have temporarily suspended flights to Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport due to heightened security concerns amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Wizz Air also halted its services to Amman, Jordan, as it closely monitors the situation. British Airways aims to resume Tel Aviv flights within 48 hours, while Azerbaijan Airlines has cancelled its only scheduled flight for Tuesday.

Earlier, Lufthansa Group extended its flight suspension to and from Israel until October 14, affecting group airlines such as Austrian, Swiss, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings. This disruption comes during the Jewish High Holy Days, prompting concerns about further cancellations during peak travel times.

Despite the cancellations, the Israel Airports Authority confirmed that Ben-Gurion Airport is operating normally for both takeoffs and landings. The current flight suspension wave follows previous disruptions linked to escalating regional conflicts, including strikes attributed to Israel in Lebanon and Syria.

Source: Haaretz