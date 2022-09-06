Israel will ban Boeing 747 and other four-engine aircraft

The Israel Airports Authority said it will aim to reduce noise and air pollution at Ben Gurion Airport by banning four-engine civilian aircraft, including Boeing 747s and other jumbo jets, starting next year.

The move will be unlikely to affect major airliners flying to Israel’s primary international airport, with most of them already having phased out four-engine behemoths in favour of two-engine planes, but could impact major freight haulers who continue to use the planes for mail and other cargo.

The announcement noted that exceptions to the policy will be allowed — for instance the arrival of a US president to Israel in an Air Force One designated plane, currently a four-engine Boeing 747-200 aircraft.