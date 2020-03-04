Israel restricts access to the country to limit coronavirus spread

Israel just issued additional measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The country will not only limit entry into the country from several countries but also imposes the cancellation of all international conferences and bans public events of over 5,000 people.

The country will ban entry to passengers coming from the following countries: Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Macau, Singapore, Italy, South Korea and Japan.

Passengers arriving on flights originating from one of these countries will be immediately sent back. Israeli citizens reentering the country must enter a 14-day home-base quarantine.

