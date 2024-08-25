Flight disruptions and delays at Tel Aviv Airport amid IDF operation against Hezbollah

Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main travel hub, experienced significant disruptions early Sunday morning as operations were suspended for two hours during an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike targeting Hezbollah launchers. The airport was shut down at 05:20, causing inbound flights to be diverted and outbound flights to be delayed.

Although the airport reopened at 07:00, many foreign airlines, including Air France, Aegean, and Wizz Air, cancelled flights to and from Israel for the day. As operations slowly returned to normal, passengers were advised to confirm their flights and arrive three hours in advance. Ben Gurion’s director, Udi Bar-Oz, acknowledged ongoing delays but said the schedule was stabilising.

Israel’s national airline, El Al, and low-cost carriers Arkia and Israir resumed flights with adjusted schedules, though many flights continued to experience delays. The day remained challenging as airlines and the airport worked to restore regular operations.