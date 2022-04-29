Panic at Tel Aviv airport: family wants to pass through security with an unexploded artillery shell

Yesterday there was a moment of panic at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, Israel after an American family tried to take an unexploded artillery shell back home. During the distress, one person got injured.

Security staff alarmed all employees and passengers in the airport terminal with a bomb alarm. There was an immediate panic in the departure hall of the airport, as you can see on the footage that appeared on social media. People are rushing in all directions, a male passenger was injured as he tried to flee via the conveyor belt and fell.

The family found the unexploded grenade on the Golan Heights and wanted to take the device home as a souvenir.

Security personnel interrogated the family but they where allowed to take their flight home and the bomb alarm was lifted.

