Early morning scare at Tel Aviv Airport as stolen vehicle breach leads to security alert

In the early morning of 31 August, a security alarm sounded at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, Israel and passengers inside the terminal building were instructed to take a prone position on the floor.

A person in a stolen vehicle breached the barricade at the entrance checkpoint, prompting the airport security to respond with gunfire.

Subsequent reports confirm the arrest of a suspect. No casualties have been reported.

