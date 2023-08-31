Early morning scare at Tel Aviv Airport as stolen vehicle breach leads to security alert

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
18

In the early morning of 31 August, a security alarm sounded at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, Israel and passengers inside the terminal building were instructed to take a prone position on the floor. 

A person in a stolen vehicle breached the barricade at the entrance checkpoint, prompting the airport security to respond with gunfire.

Subsequent reports confirm the arrest of a suspect. No casualties have been reported.

