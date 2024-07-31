Delta, United Airlines cancel Tel Aviv flights amid tensions in the region

Two U.S. carriers, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, are canceling flights to Tel Aviv, Israel amid rising tensions in the region. Hamas said on July 31, 2024 its political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he was attending the swearing-in of the new president, and vowed the act “will not go unanswered“.

“Beginning with this evening’s flight from Newark Liberty to Tel Aviv, we are suspending for security reasons our daily Tel Aviv service as we evaluate our next steps. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make decisions on resuming service with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews,” United Airlines said in a statement to ABC News.

“Delta (Air Lines) is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports and will communicate any updates as needed,” the airline said in a statement.