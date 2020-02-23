[COVID-19] 200 non-Israelis from a plane which arrived from South Korea refused entry into Israel

On 22 February, Korean Air operated a Boeing 777-200 (HL7574) from Seoul, South Korea to Tel Aviv, Israel (flight KE957). Israel, however, refused to allow some 200 non-Israelis to disembark from the aircraft as part of measures against the corona virus (covid-19) outbreak, the Israeli health ministry said.

The health ministry added that the aircraft was made to return to South Korea, after the 12 Israeli passengers on board were taken away in ambulances waiting at Tel Aviv to be quarantined. Korean Air already cancelled its next flight to Tel Aviv, scheduled to depart on 24 February from Seoul’s Incheon Airport.

South Korea raised its alert on the corona virus to the highest level on Sunday after reporting three more deaths and 169 new infections.