Belgian couple refuses to pay for infant, leaves him behind at Tel Aviv check-in counter

Last Tuesday, 31 January, the Belgian parents and the baby showed up late at the Ryanair check-in counter of Tel Aviv airport, Israel. The couple wanted to board flight FR4710 destination Charleroi airport, Belgium but didn’t buy a ticket for their son. After they refused to pay the €25 fee, they proceeded towards the passport control leaving the child in his car seat at the counter.

A ground staffer took the couple back to the counter to pick up the baby and called the police and security. The two were taken for questioning and the flight departed without them.

On the event, an airport official said: “A couple with a baby, holders of a Belgian passport, arrived for a Ryanair flight at Terminal 1 without a ticket for the baby. The couple arrived late for the flight after the flight’s check-in counters had closed. They left the child seat with the baby and wanted to go up to the security check in Terminal 1 to get to the departure gate.”

Source: Kan.org.il (Hebrew) (kan.org.il)