Along with the other Lufthansa Group airlines, Brussels Airlines extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights until August 21

Brussels Airlines, a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, has extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until at least August 21, 2024, following a safety analysis. This marks the second extension, with the suspension initially planned until August 8.

The airline is monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely and remains in contact with local authorities.

Passengers affected by the cancellations can request refunds or rebook flights for a later date. The suspension follows rising tensions in the region after the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in July.