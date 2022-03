This airport staffer working at Tel Aviv airport, Israël waved a Ukrainian flag to an Aeroflot aircraft that was about to leave for Russia.

Unlike the European Union, Israel has not (yet?) banned Russian aircraft on its airspace.

The airport worker allegedly has been suspended.

בנתיים בנתב"ג pic.twitter.com/d83WU8om2E — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) March 4, 2022