Air Baltic is flying again from Tampere to Riga – other returning airlines include Ryanair, SAS and TUI

Traffic at Tampere Airport is picking up as Air Baltic, Ryanair, SAS and TUI resume flights from the airport during the autumn-winter season. Air Baltic was the first airline to resume flights.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Latvian airline Air Baltic resumed flights from Tampere Airport to Riga after a break of one and a half years. Air Baltic will operate two weekly flights from the airport.

The flights are operated using 145-seat jet aircraft from the airline’s Airbus A220-300 fleet. Air Baltic has been flying between Tampere and Riga since 2008.

“It’s great that the important connection between Tampere and Riga is being re-established. This is also important for connecting flights. The fact that the selection of destinations at Finavia’s network airports is also gradually recovering as travel picks up is a clear sign that air traffic as a whole is recovering,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President, Sales and Route Development.

The other airlines returning to Tampere for the winter and autumn seasons are Ryanair, SAS and TUI. From 2 November, Ryanair will operate two weekly flights from Tampere to London Stansted Airport. TUI will operate charter flights to the Canary Islands. SAS will start flying from Tampere to Stockholm in the winter season.

5.10.2021 at 10:24