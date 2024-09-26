Tampa International Airport Suspends Operations Due to Hurricane Helene

Tampa International Airport (TPA) suspended all commercial and cargo operations starting at 02:00 on Thursday, September 26, 2024, in anticipation of Hurricane Helene. The airport will remain closed until it can assess any damage and ensure safety.

Reopening is expected on Friday, but passengers are advised to check directly with airlines for updated flight schedules.

TPA and three other Hillsborough County airports (Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive, and Plant City) took precautionary measures, securing equipment and facilities. The airport is not a public shelter and will remain closed to the public, with updates available on TPA’s social media.

Passengers should monitor weather conditions and stay informed via TPA’s X account (@FlyTPA).