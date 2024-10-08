Tampa International Airport closes operations ahead of hurricane Milton

Tampa International Airport (TPA) has suspended all commercial and cargo operations as of Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Milton. The airport will remain closed to the public until it can assess any potential damage from the storm.

During this closure, preparations will be made to secure the airfield and terminals, including jet bridges and ground equipment. Other airports managed by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority—Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive, and Plant City Airports—will also close.

TPA is in an evacuation zone and will not serve as a shelter or offer assistance during the storm, with emergency services unable to respond to calls at the airport. Parking garages will be closed, and travellers are advised against leaving vehicles at the airport. Hurricane Milton is expected to bring severe weather, including high winds and heavy rain, to the Tampa Bay area.

The airport anticipates reopening after a thorough damage assessment, coordinated with partners like the Transportation Security Administration and airlines. Passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines for the latest flight information and to monitor weather updates closely. TPA will provide updates via its social media accounts, particularly on X (formerly Twitter) at @FlyTPA. Further announcements regarding reopening will be made once a safe timeline is established.