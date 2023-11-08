Strong recovery in European air travel amidst challenges, ACI EUROPE reports

ACI EUROPE’s air traffic report for September and Q3 2023 reveals a robust recovery in European air travel, with passenger traffic across the European airport network increasing by +12.1% in Q3 compared to the same period last year. The report highlights milestones, including London-Heathrow surpassing its 2019 traffic performance and nearly half of Europe’s airports recovering their 2019 traffic volumes (48%). The EU+ market showed strength, nearly reaching its 2019 passenger traffic levels, but disparities existed across countries. Regional airports outperformed the majors, experiencing growth in passenger traffic.

Despite freight traffic decreasing by -3% in Q3 compared to the previous year, some airports saw significant improvements in freight volumes, notably Milan-MXP and Istanbul. Aircraft movements increased by +7.8% across European airports, with group 1 airports like Istanbul and Athens reporting substantial growth.

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the recovery patterns shaping airport performance, disparities in country performance, and the ongoing impact of geopolitical tensions and structural changes in the aviation market.