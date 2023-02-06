Strasbourg Airport closed from 14 March to 14 April for runway renovation

R enovation works on the runway and in the airport – temporary closure of the airport

Suspension of flights departing and arriving from Strasbourg from 14 March to 14 April inclusive

The runway will be completely closed to air traffic from 13 March, after the last scheduled flight. The reopening of the runway is scheduled for Saturday, 15 April 2023 at 06:00.

WHY?

The runway at Strasbourg airport is getting a makeover! The last major works on the runway date back to July 2000, when the airport was also closed for 6 weeks.

To ensure the continuity of aeronautical activities and guarantee the safety of take-offs and landings, it is necessary to carry out repairs to the runway.

The work will consist in particular in renovating the entire wearing course of the runway as well as that of the beginnings of the access ramps, the installation of new, more energy-efficient LED beaconing and the change of the control system of the lighting.

During the runway renovation work, which will take place over several weeks between 27 February and 21 May, the runway will be completely closed to air traffic from Tuesday, 14 March to Friday, 14 April.

Three main criteria led the airport to choose this period of complete closure:

the relatively low level of traffic at this time of year at the junction between the winter and summer aeronautical seasons

a period before the spring school holidays in Strasbourg in order to penalise customers, companies and travellers as little as possible;

the a priori milder weather at the end of winter in order to reduce the risk of the work being extended due to bad weather.

Strasbourg Airport will take advantage of this period of traffic interruption to carry out, at the same time in the terminal, work to bring the hold baggage control systems up to standard and to reorganize check-in area A and the filter inspection.

HOW IS FLIGHT CONTINUITY ENSURED?

The airlines choose themselves if they want to divert their flights and at which airport. Some companies have chosen to suspend their flights during this period.

The choices of airlines operating scheduled flights during this period from the airport are as follows:

Air Arabia: Flights to Fez and Nador moved to Basel – Mulhouse

Air France: Flights to Lyon: suspension of flights

Amelia: Flights to Amsterdam: suspension of flights

Iberia: Flights to Madrid: suspension of flights

Nouvelair: Flights to Tunis and Djerba moved to Basel – Mulhouse

Royal Air Maroc: Flights to Casablanca: suspension of flights

Ryanair: Flights to Porto: suspension of flights

Tassili Airlines: Flights to Algiers and to Constantine: moved from Basel – Mulhouse

Tunisair: Flights to Tunis: suspension of flights

Turkish Airlines: Flights to Istanbul offered from Basel – Mulhouse

Volotea: Flights to Barcelona, Bordeaux, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Rome and Toulouse: suspension of flights