VINCI Airports sells its stake in Stockholm Skavsta Airport, but develops solar plant on the site

VINCI Airports sells its stake in Stockholm Skavsta Airport management company to Arlandastad Group and signs an agreement to develop a photovoltaic power plant on the airport’s site

VINCI Airports sells 90.1% of Stockholm Skavsta Flygplats AB to real estate Swedish Arlandastad Group, which will develop 484 hectares of land on the airport site

VINCI Airports and Arlandastad Group sign an agreement for the construction and operation of one of Sweden’s largest solar power plants on the airport site and aim to jointly develop a photovoltaic farm programme in Sweden.

VINCI Airports, the world’s leading private airport operator, and Arlandastad Group AB, a real estate Swedish group, today signed a purchase agreement for the 90.1% stake in Stockholm Skavsta Flygplats AB held by VINCI Airports, owner of Skavsta Airport (Stockholm’s secondary airport). The agreement is expected to be completed by April 2022 after fulfilment of the conditions precedent.

Arlandastad Group is committed to developing the 484 hectares of airport land in partnership with the municipality of Nyköping. The Local Urban Plan has already been initiated, paving the way for the development of a logistics zone and a large-scale business park.

In this context, Arlandastad Group and VINCI Airports have signed an agreement enabling SunMind, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary, to develop, finance, build and maintain a solar farm on the airport site. Covering an area of 100 hectares and with a capacity of almost 100 MWp, it will be one of the largest solar power plants in Sweden. Connected to the public grid, it will help supply energy to the municipality of Nyköping. Arlandastad Group and VINCI Concessions will together explore opportunities for developing a programme of photovoltaic power plants in Sweden, in particular by using the land in Arlandastad Group’s portfolio.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports, declared: “This double success marks both a structuring step for VINCI Concessions’ photovoltaic business and the continuation of our airport strategy, based on investing in assets with high growth potential. We are very pleased to be working with Arlandastad Group, a sound partner to the Nordic photovoltaic market, and a company that will continue the development initiated by VINCI Airports at Stockholm Skavsta, in partnership with the municipality of Nyköping”.

Dieter Sand, President and CEO of Arlandastad Group, says: “This project suits us perfectly, it has the same potential as our project in Arlandastad. Nyköping has a very attractive location with proximity to Stockholm, the E4, the Baltic Sea’s deepest port in Oxelösund, the planned Ostlänken railway and, not least, an airport with foreign destinations. The first stage includes an expanded project portfolio of between SEK 5–10 billion, a significant addition to our existing project portfolio, which prior to the acquisition amounts to approximately SEK 40 billion”.

Urban Granstrom, Chairman of Nyköping City Council, says: “Stockholm Skavsta airport is important for the growth in the region. We appreciate the close cooperation we have had with VINCI Airports these past years and are now looking forward to continuing to develop the airport area together with Arlandastad”.

Nanterre, March 22, 2022