Uncertain future for “Stockholm” Skavsta Airport after Ryanair leaves

On Saturday, the last Ryanair plane (FR9744 to Vienna, operated by Lauda Europe Airbus A320 registered 9H-LOT) took off from Skavsta airport (NYO/ESKN). From now on, the company will fly from Arlanda, and that means 30 percent fewer flights from Skavsta.

Skavsta Airport is owned by Vinci airports together with Nyköping Municipality.

Vinci’s development manager Romain Olive wants to look positively to the future: “It obviously affects the number of flights, but our closest partner, Wizz Air, continues to invest in our airport with a new destination in December“, he says.

Despite the reduction by almost a third of flights in total, there will still be 40 planes a week taking off from Skavsta.

“Wizz is the fastest growing airline this year, and we are positive about the future“, says Romain Olive, who explains that Vinci airports is now trying to attract a partner who can fly to Spain.

Stockholm Skavsta Airport or Nyköping Airport (IATA: NYO, ICAO: ESKN) is an international airport near Nyköping, Sweden, 5 kilometres northwest of its urban area and approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Stockholm. It is served by low-cost airlines and cargo operators, and is the fifth-largest airport in Sweden, with an ability to handle 2.5 million passengers annually.

The airport is located far outside Stockholm Municipality, but uses ‘Stockholm’ for marketing purposes. Locally the airport is referred to simply as ‘Skavsta’.

