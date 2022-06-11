Navigate

Missing (sleepy) fire chief causes delay at Stockholm Bromma

© Henrik Nydqvist

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Amazement at the airport of Stockholm Bromma, Sweden on Thursday morning (9 June) when air traffic control announced a delay. Surprisingly, the delay was not caused by a slot or by a strike.

Pilots that questioned the delay were told that the airport’s fire department wasn’t fully staffed, an essential part in the operations of any commercial airport.

It appeared that the fire chief was missing (it was rumoured that he overslept), a replacement fire chief had to come from Stockholm Arlanda.

As a result, all morning traffic was delayed between 20 minutes and one hour.

 

Aviation24.be:
Related Post
  1. Swedish government to investigate the future of Stockholm’s airports Arlanda and Bromma – once again

    The ultimate goal is for Bromma to be closed down and Arlanda to be developed.…

  2. The Swedish government wants to close Stockholm’s Bromma Airport

    The government of Sweden wants to close Bromma Airport. An inquiry has been launched on…