Missing (sleepy) fire chief causes delay at Stockholm Bromma

Amazement at the airport of Stockholm Bromma, Sweden on Thursday morning (9 June) when air traffic control announced a delay. Surprisingly, the delay was not caused by a slot or by a strike.

Pilots that questioned the delay were told that the airport’s fire department wasn’t fully staffed, an essential part in the operations of any commercial airport.

It appeared that the fire chief was missing (it was rumoured that he overslept), a replacement fire chief had to come from Stockholm Arlanda.

As a result, all morning traffic was delayed between 20 minutes and one hour.