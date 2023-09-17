Climate activists at Stockholm Bromma: Private jets and hangar spray painted – at least 17 arrested

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
93

Police authorities were alerted to an unusual occurrence at Stockholm Bromma Airport in Sweden on Sunday morning. According to Per Fahlström, the spokesperson for the police, a group of individuals had gained access to the airport premises and, in connection with this, had spray-painted an aircraft.

Several people have been on the airport grounds and, in connection with that, sprayed paint on an aircraft,” stated Per Fahlström.

According to the police, a total of 17 or 18 individuals have been detained in connection with this incident.

They are suspected of airport sabotage,” added Per Fahlström.

In a press release, climate activists have claimed responsibility for the act and have stated that it is part of a “global campaign calling for a ban on private jets.”

The hangar at the airport, owned by a company that operates taxi and ambulance flights, was defaced with spray paint.

It did not affect regular air traffic,” said Robert Pletzin, the press manager at Swedavia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.