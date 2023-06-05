A puncture on a plane stopped landings at Stockholm Bromma airport – Brussels Airlines flight diverted to Arlanda

Several planes, including Brussels Airlines flight SN2303, were stopped from landing at Stockholm Bromma airport when a smaller private plane suffered a puncture. The planes were diverted to Arlanda.

In connection with the private plane having a puncture after landing, a warning alarm was triggered.

“This plane must be moved. In the meantime, we have redirected air traffic to Arlanda,” says Ellen Laurin, press officer at Swedavia.

The Brussels Airlines Airbus A319 registered OO-SSV circled for some time south of Stockholm before being redirected to Arlanda. The return flight was cancelled and the A319 returned empty to Brussels as SN9904.

At 13:30, Swedavia announced that aircraft could once again take off from and land at Bromma airport. Seven planes have been diverted to Arlanda, according to Swedavia.

No one should have been injured in connection with the puncture.

Source: Dagens Nyheter – Flightradar24