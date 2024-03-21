Woman missed flight at Stockholm Arlanda, gets compensation from the police

A woman from Kungsbacka, Sweden, who missed her flight at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm due to passport control delays is receiving compensation from the police.

The incident occurred in February when the woman experienced over an hour of delay at passport control due to a computer system failure. As a result, she had to purchase a new ticket and arrived at her destination six hours later than scheduled.

The police have agreed to reimburse her nearly SEK 1,900 (€165) for the additional ticket expenses incurred due to the system malfunction at passport control.