Swedavia is planning new hotels at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and at Kiruna Airport

Swedish state-owned Swedavia, which owns and operates ten of Sweden’s busiest airports, is continuing its development of the airports of the future and is planning a new hotel at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and at Kiruna Airport.

At Stockholm Arlanda Airport, a full-service hotel is being planned which will be located close to the terminals and include 540 double rooms, conference facilities and a wide range of bars and restaurants in an area covering 39,000 square metres.

Kiruna Airport will also get a facelift since Swedavia is planning a new hotel immediately adjacent to the terminal at Sweden’s northernmost airport. The hotel will have 180 rooms in two different categories, a restaurant and bar area on the hotel’s entrance level, where both overnight guests and other visitors can meet, and a work lounge where people who want a separate workspace can take a seat.

“Airports are important hubs and excellent locations for hotels. Our two hotels will be situated right next to the terminals, and their location combined with the high quality of the architecture and finish will make them very attractive hotels. We believe they will generate great interest among market operators,” says Swedavia Real Estate’s CEO, Stefan Stenberg.

Swedavia is now inviting operators to submit tenders for the opportunity to run the hotels. Construction could possibly start in 2025 at the earliest.