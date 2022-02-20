Swedavia explains why a Chinese supplier was selected to supply security screening equipment for Stockholm Arlanda Airport

Stockholm Arlanda Airport is being modernised, and this includes a new security checkpoint for Terminal 5 in 2023. Following a public procurement procedure, Swedavia signed a contract with a supplier of a standard system for screening passengers’ hand baggage in the security checkpoint. The system does not handle personal data or other sensitive data. The procurement is in compliance with the procurement law in effect (the Swedish Utilities Procurement Act) and was carried out in accordance with the Swedish Protective Security Act.

Following completion of the procurement procedure, a contract was signed with Nuctech, an established provider of screening equipment that supplies a number of airports, ports and border controls across Europe. Nuctech is a Chinese company, and its x-ray equipment is made by the company’s subsidiary in Poland. The x-ray equipment will be installed and placed in service by the Swedish sub-contractor NSC Sweden.

“The Nuctech equipment has been approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), which is the agency in charge of approving screening equipment for use in EU airports. The procurement also follows the regulations set out in the Swedish Protective Security Act. Swedavia will also sign a security protection agreement with the supplier,” says Mats Paulsson, Head of Corporate Security at Swedavia.

The x-ray equipment is standard equipment that uses the latest technology to screen hand baggage, and as a result passengers will no longer need to x-ray electronic equipment and liquids separately. The system will be used as part of the new security checkpoint in Terminal 5, which is expected to be completed in 2023. The security checkpoint will be staffed and the work will be carried out by Swedavia’s contracted supplier for security screening, the Swedish security company Avarn Security.

“With a security agreement, the supplier is responsible for maintaining the security protection required to protect the security-sensitive operations where the equipment is used. This is regulated in a security protection agreement. That agreement is signed in conjunction with the commercial contract between Swedavia and the supplier as well as any sub-contractors. The agreement regulates the areas information security, security clearance and physical security. However, this is a standard x-ray system that will not involve any personal data or other sensitive data,” says Mats Paulsson.

Procurement of the new x-ray system was carried out in accordance with the Swedish Utilities Procurement Act (LUF), and a small number of mainly international companies chose to take part in the procurement. In the qualifying round, the suppliers were assessed in terms of their financial and technological capacity. After that, the companies that progressed to the next level needed to satisfy some 60 quality parameters as well as IT security requirements and requirements related to the Swedish Protective Security Act. Procurement law also stipulates that suppliers that satisfy the formal procurement criteria may not be discriminated against.

“In our judgement, we have complied with the laws in effect regarding both procurement and security, and we have made the assessments about protective security that must be made in such a procurement. But we of course welcome the Swedish Transport Agency now examining the matter and making their assessment. We will be in dialogue with the Transport Agency on this matter in the near future,” says Mats Paulsson.