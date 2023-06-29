Stockholm Arlanda’s longest runway closed for 3 months – Heavy flights may have to reduce cargo

Arlanda Airport in Sweden has closed its long runway, Runway 1 (01L-19R), for maintenance and drainage improvements. The closure is expected to last for three months, during which intercontinental flights will be redirected to the shorter Runways 2 (08-26) and 3 (01R-19L).

This closure is not the first time Runway 1 has been shut down, as it has experienced recurring issues in the past, resulting in periodic closures. Swedavia, the company operating the airport, has conducted extensive tests to identify the underlying problem and has determined that the drainage of surface water around Runway 1 needs significant work, including the installation of a new drainage system.

As a result, Arlanda will have to operate without its longest runway until September 29th. The use of shorter runways may lead to weight restrictions for certain intercontinental flights, requiring airlines to reduce cargo loads before takeoff.

Discussions have arisen regarding the future of air traffic in Stockholm, with suggestions for a fourth runway at Arlanda, especially if Bromma Airport closes. However, Tomas Gustafsson, Chairman of the Flight Safety Committee within SPF, disagrees and argues that extending Runway 3, which was inaugurated in 2002 and is currently 2,500 metres long, would be a more effective solution. By addressing the intercontinental flight requirements and allowing independent parallel operations on Runways 1 and 3, the airport’s capacity would increase.

Gustafsson also highlights the need for Swedavia to invest in equipment that can maintain the parallel runways even in winter conditions.