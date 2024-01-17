Stockholm Arlanda Terminal 5 briefly evacuated after bomb threat

Stockholm Arlanda Airport’s Terminal 5 was evacuated in the early hours of Wednesday following a bomb threat made by a man at the baggage claim.

The police were alerted at 00:42 after the man claimed to have a bomb in a box, which was later found to contain only clothes. The individual, in his 50s, was arrested and is now facing charges of unlawful threats and false alarms. The police noted a history of mental illness and fabricating stories in the man’s background.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as guards urged a rapid evacuation, causing passengers to run and crowd, leaving belongings behind.