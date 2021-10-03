Stockholm Arlanda reopens Terminal 2 which was closed since the beginning of the pandemic

After a heavy pandemic, passengers are slowly returning to Arlanda Airport. Soon another terminal will open to accommodate more passengers and new airlines.

During the summer, the number of air passengers has increased from very low levels at Arlanda, and the increase has remained stable during the autumn. Swedavia, which owns and operates Arlanda, has now decided to reopen Terminal 2 from the end of October. During the pandemic, all traffic took place from terminal 5.

“We saw an increase in traffic this summer, and we see that the increase continues. We also have several new airlines at Arlanda during the autumn and therefore see that there is a need to expand capacity”, says Robert Pletzin, press manager at Swedavia.

The airlines KLM, Air France, Transavia, easyJet and Czech Airlines will operate from terminal 2.

Eurowings, Ryanair and Finnair have previously announced that they will establish bases at Arlanda. They are also expected to contribute to increased traffic.

During the summer months of July and August, 1.5 million passengers travelled from Swedavia’s airports. Compared to the pre-pandemic period, 60 percent of travellers are still missing.

“We will continue to adapt as traffic increases. Now Terminal 2 and more stores and restaurants are opening. It is very positive for an industry that is hard hit“, says Ropert Pletzin.