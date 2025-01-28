Stockholm Arlanda named Europe’s most punctual airport in 2024

Stockholm Arlanda Airport achieved the highest punctuality for departing flights among Europe’s 30 largest airports in 2024, with an 80% punctuality rate—4% higher than in 2023.

The recognition comes from Eurocontrol, which reported a network-wide average of 66%. Oslo and Copenhagen ranked second and third, respectively.

Arlanda’s success follows significant investments by Swedavia, including a modernised security control and a new Marketplace, with further developments planned for 2025. Overall travel at Arlanda grew by 4% in 2024, with international travel rising 7% and domestic travel falling 10%.