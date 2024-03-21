Stockholm Arlanda Airport faces chaos due to technical glitch, largest security check closed

A technical glitch at Arlanda Airport’s Terminal 5 led to the closure of its largest security checkpoint, causing long queues and chaos for travellers on Thursday morning.

Swedavia, the airport operator, reported the issue at 06:00, prompting the redirection of passengers to smaller checkpoints at Terminals 4 and 5 to ease congestion. Despite efforts to resolve the problem, the cause of the technical error remained unclear.

By late morning, the issue was rectified, and the main security checkpoint reopened gradually, with investigations underway to determine the root cause of the disruption.