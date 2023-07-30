Severe thunderstorm temporarily closes Stockholm Arlanda airport

Due to a thunderstorm at Arlanda airport, several planes have been unable to land, and numerous departures have been delayed. Around 10 to 15 planes that were supposed to land and as many departures have been affected.

The storm’s duration is uncertain, and if it persists, planes circling in the air may have to divert to other airports. However, there are no concerns about the planes running out of fuel as all flights are equipped to handle such situations, and the captains will decide when to divert if necessary.

Bromma airport in Stockholm has also experienced delays due to the storm.