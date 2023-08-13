Sea eagle to be shot at Stockholm Arlanda airport

The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency has approved a protective hunt for a single sea eagle (white-tailed eagle, Haliaeetus albicilla) at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. This decision follows two “serious incidents” in autumn 2022 where sea eagles collided with aircraft during takeoff and landing.

These collisions are considered risky due to the sea eagles’ weight (4-7 kg). Despite the white-tailed eagle’s protected status and various conservation regulations, airport staff and the county administrative board believe hunting is the only viable solution, as other preventative measures have been insufficient.

Arlanda Airport has received permission for bird hunting in the past due to its location and bird movement. However, this marks the first time that shooting a sea eagle has been allowed. The protective hunt is authorised until January 31, 2024, and will only occur “when absolutely necessary for flight safety reasons.”